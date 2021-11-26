Paul Felder reveals the two scenarios that would bring him out of retirement

Paul Felder has two scenarios in which he ends his retirement and fights again.

Felder announced his retirement earlier this year, but it is something he has been hitting about for quite some time. He talked about it after his loss to Dan Hooker, and again after his loss to Rafael dos Anjos. Yet, recently there have been talks about Felder returning, but he says there are only two scenarios in which that happens. One is the Conor McGregor fight while the other is a hometown fight in Philadelphia.

“There’s like two scenarios,” Felder told MMA Junkie Radio. “Obviously the ‘money fight. For some reason if Conor (McGregor) just hates my guts again and wants to fight me, OK sure. I’ll throw on the old MMA gloves to get back in there to change my life and teach him a lesson, but other than that, no. The other one was – Sean Brady actually texted me the other day and he’s like, ‘Would you come back out of retirement for a fight at the Wells Fargo with all of us?’

“Now we’ve got eight Philly guys or at least close to it (in the UFC),” Felder continued. “(Andre) Petroski, the Daukaus brothers, Jeremiah Wells, (Pat) Sabatini, Brady, Bill Algeo is from the Pennsylvania area, right outside of Philly. That would be tough to turn down, but I don’t know when they’re coming back to the Wells Fargo and who would I fight – I don’t know.”

Currently, Paul Felder is 17-6 as a pro and holds notable wins over Edson Barboza, Charles Oliveira, and James Vick. If he comes back he would be a top-10 lightweight, but with his gig in broadcasting and all the stuff going on outside the cage has allowed him to enjoy retirement.

“It’s one of the reasons I was able to retire early,” Felder said. “I have five more fights at least physically in me, I just – it’s not there in the fire, it’s not in the belly anymore, so it was time. It’s been a great four years, and I feel like I’m just getting started with that and getting back to the acting eventually a little more as well hopefully.”

Do you think we will see Paul Felder fight again?