Paul Felder down to fight “legend” Nate Diaz: “I would love that fight”

UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder says he would love to fight Nate Diaz and says he doesn’t care what weight class the fight is at.

Felder is in Fight Island where he will be doing his usual commentary duties. The No. 8 fighter in the lightweight division, Felder is coming off of back-to-back losses to Dan Hooker and Rafael dos Anjos. However, both of those were competitive fights and there’s no shame in losing to either fighter. There was some talk that Felder could potentially hang up his gloves, but he ended up changing his mind. He then signed a contract extension with the UFC for several more fights. He is not done yet.

Another fighter who still has something left to give is Nate Diaz. UFC president Dana White recently said that he was talking to Diaz about a big fight, though he offered few other details about the fight. But if Diaz truly is going to make a comeback, then Felder is hoping that he will be in the running for the fight. Speaking to the media ahead of the latest UFC Fight Island series, Felder said he hopes the UFC considers him as Diaz’s opponent in what would be a battle between two fan favorites.

“No, my God, I’ve had so many people tag me and say, ‘UFC in the works, Paul Felder vs. Nate Diaz in the works.’ When are they gonna call me and tell me about that that because you want to talk about getting motivated and excited, I would absolutely love that fight. Like Hooker even said about it, I’ll fight him ‘85, 205, it doesn’t matter, that’s a fight you take. Nate’s a legend at this point. I would love that fight, but no, it’s not me. I wish it was me,” Felder said (Via MMAFighting.com).

Do you hope the UFC books Paul Felder vs. Nate Diaz?