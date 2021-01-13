Commentary teams set for UFC Fight Island triple-header

The commentary teams for the UFC’s upcoming three-event stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi have been made official.

The UFC is set to promote three events on Fight Island starting this weekend. The first will be UFC Fight Island 7, headlined by a featherweight fight between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar, on Saturday, January 16. Next up will be UFC Fight Island 8, headlined by a welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Michael Chiesa, on Wednesday, January 20. The fun will conclude on Saturday, January 23 with the stacked UFC 257 pay-per-view, headlined by a lightweight clash between top-5 contenders Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Suffice it to say that it’s going to be a busy week for the UFC—and that includes its commentators and analysts.

See the commentary teams for these three events below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar – 12:00 pm ET on ESPN+, ABC

Cageside commentators: Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Dan Hardy

Desk analysts: John Gooden, Paul Felder and Hardy

Octagon announcer: Bruce Buffer

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny – 9:00 am ET on ESPN

Cageside commentators: John Gooden, Paul Felder and Dan Hardy

Desk analysts: Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Hardy

Octagon announcer: Bruce Buffer

UFC 257 – 7:00 pm ET on ESPN+, ESPN, pay-per-view

Cageside commentators: Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder

Desk analysts: TBD

Octagon announcer: Bruce Buffer

Some fans may be disappointed to see that Joe Rogan will not be on duty for any of these Fight Island cards, but that’s because the long-time UFC commentator no longer works on events outside North America.

What do you think of the broadcast teams for the next three UFC cards on the calendar?