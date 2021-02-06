Paige VanZant issues lengthy statement following loss at BKFC, vows to return stronger

Former UFC standout Paige VanZant has issued a lengthy statement after suffering a loss in her BKFC debut yesterday evening.

VanZant signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last year, this after fighting out her contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In her final Octagon appearance at July’s UFC 251 event on Yas Island, Paige VanZant suffered a first round submission loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to that loss, ‘PVZ’ was coming off a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich which occurred in January of 2019.

With that said, ’12 Gauge’ was eager to pick up her first win of the new decade when she squared off with Britain Hart at yesterday’s BKFC KnuckleMania event.

Hart (5-4-3), a professional boxer from Virginia, had most previously competed at BKFC 14. That evening, the 30-year-old had walked away with a fourth round TKO victory over opponent Randine Elkholm.

Last night’s BKFC KnuckleMania main event proved to be a fun fight. The bout went the distance but both Paige VanZant and Britain Hart had their moments. In the end, it was pretty clear to those watching that Hart had done enough to earn a unanimous decision victory over ‘PVZ’. That proved to be the case, as all three of the judges in attendance scored the fight for the Virginia native.

Official BKFC KnuckleMania Result: Britain Hart def. Paige VanZant by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Following the disappointing setback, which marked her fourth in her past five fights, ‘PVZ’ took to social media where she issued the following lengthy statement.

“The greatest test of courage on earth is to bear our defeat without losing heart. Last night I told my husband I didn’t want to fight any more. But as soon as the words left my lips I knew that wasn’t true. I’m a fighter. This is what I live for. Losers quit when they fail, winners fail until they succeed. That fight last night was a good learning experience for me. The timing and distance took a little bit to figure out. But I felt my last round was my best round and I’m going to build off of that! I’m thankful to fight for the best team in the world and we are going to go back and fix our mistakes. Thank you to Britain for competing last night and congrats on victory! I’m also confident we will cross paths again.”

Paige VanZant followed that up by reassuring her new employer that she is not going anywhere.

“I’m not going anywhere boss!!!!” – VanZant wrote.

