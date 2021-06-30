Jake Paul might knock out Tyron Woodley, says Jeremy Stephens: “He’s an athletic freak”

UFC lightweight Jeremy Stephens says that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul might knock out Tyron Woodley in their upcoming boxing match.

Paul meets Woodley on August 28 in a professional boxing match promoted by Showtime PPV. For Paul, it’s his fourth pro boxing match and he earned the opportunity to fight a big name in the world of combat sports in Woodley after defeating his longtime friend and training partner Ben Askren in his last outing. For Woodley, after losing four straight fights in the UFC he was released and chose to fight Paul and earn a big payday in the process. This summer’s blockbuster PPV is expected to make both men several million dollars.

For Paul, the fight against Woodley represents the toughest test of his boxing career to date, but if you ask one UFC fighter, he has a very good chance of winning it. Speaking to James Lynch of MMA News in a recent interview, Stephens was asked about Paul and he couldn’t help but say good things about “The Problem Child.” Stephens, who is known as one of the greatest KO artists to ever fight in the UFC Octagon, credited Paul’s boxing skills and said that he is starting to become a big fan of him for the way he conducts himself.

“I think Jake Paul’s got some skills, man. I think a lot of people kind of underestimate this guy. I think he actually is going to do really well against Tyron Woodley and he might knock him out. He’s got the money, he’s got the training, he’s found himself with good people, he’s an athletic freak, and he’s not afraid to put himself out there. I’m kind of digging this guy,” Stephens said.

