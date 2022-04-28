Pro fighters make their picks for Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

By
Cole Shelton
-
Rob Font, Marlon Vera

In the main event of UFC Vegas 53, a key bantamweight bout headlines the card as Rob Font looks to get back into the win column against Marlon Vera. Heading into the fight, Font is the -140 favorite on FanDuel while ‘Chito’ is a +114 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Font’s experience in five-round fights and his jab will be too much for Vera and he will get his hand raised.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: Man, I think that’s an interesting fight but I like Marlon Vera’s style and I think he can get it done.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Font, probably by decision.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I think Font pull that one out. He’s the better boxer than Vera and he’ll just land the better and harder shots.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Chito gets it done late. He always finds a way to win, Rob Font is a great striker but Vera finds a late finish.

Chris Barnett, UFC heavyweight: Rob Font’s striking is better than Chito and it will show here.

Brandon Jenkins, UFC lightweight: I think Font will just out-jab him for five rounds. Font by decision.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: Rob Font, I don’t think Vera is as good as some may think as I think he got a lot of clout by beating O’Malley. He was losing to Frankie Edgar and I think Font is the better striker and can outwrestle him.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I’m going to go with Rob Font, his experience in five-round fights will be the difference.

Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: I got Rob Font, I love the way he fights, he’s very jab heavy. His boxing will be too good for Vera.

***

Fighters picking Rob Font: Drakkar Klose, Damon Jackson, Chris Barnett, Brandon Jenkins, Danny Sabatello, Josh Fremd, Fernie Garcia

Fighters picking Marlon Vera: Vicente Luque, Cody Brundage

Who do you think will win at UFC Vegas 53, Rob Font or Marlon Vera?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

