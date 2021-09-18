Paddy Pimblett reveals the “overrated” footballer he would most like to square off with

Paddy Pimblett made waves two weeks ago when he scored a first round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut.

The former Cage Warriors champion, Pimblett (17-3 MMA), not only garnered a barrage of new fans at UFC Vegas 36, but also walked away with a $50k bonus.

Now being dubbed as one of the UFC’s most exciting up and coming stars, Paddy Pimblett has been busy making the rounds with media. During his recent interview with the BBC, ‘The Baddy’ was asked which footballer he would most like to square off against in a fight.

“I’d probably pick one from each team,” Pimblett replied. “But I reckon just because he’s so overrated, Bruno Fernandes. No, he’s not world-class. I don’t think anyone in that United team is world-class apart from (Cristiano) Ronaldo.”

Paddy Pimblett’s remarks should not come as much of a surprise considering he is a Liverpool native. ‘The Reds’ and ‘The Red Devils’ have had a long and storied rivalry that still rages on today.

Just over a year ago, fellow Liverpudlian Darren Till shared some choice words for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

As for his budding UFC career, ‘The Baddy’ is hoping to compete once more before the end of the year.

“November or December, let’s get a show in England, and let’s blow the roof off. People think I’m a grappler, and I’ve just shut everyone up. I can strike. I can grapple. I can wrestle. I’ve got the personality, I’ve got the look. The new king is here, lad.”

