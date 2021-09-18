UFC Vegas 37: ‘Smith vs. Spann’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann.

Smith (35-16 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row when he makes the walk this evening. ‘Lionheart’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over Jimmy Crute and Devin Clark in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (19-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 headliner with Anthony Smith looking to build off his impressive first round finish of Misha Cirkunov from back in March. ‘Superman’ has won 9 of his past 10 fights overall.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event is co-headlined by another fun light heavyweight scrap as Ion Cutelaba takes on Devin Clark.

Cutelaba (15-6-1 MMA) will be looking to pick up his first win since 2019 when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Hulk‘ has gone 0-2-1 over his last three fights.

Meanwhile, Devin Clark (12-5 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Anthony Smith in his most recent effort. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Brown Bear’, who had previously earned wins over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield.

UFC Vegas 37: 'Smith vs. Spann' Live Results

UFC Vegas 37 Main Card (ESPN+ at 7pm EST)

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann –

Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark –

Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm –

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos –

Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo –

Nathan Maness vs. Tony Gravely –

UFC Vegas 37 Prelims Card (ESPN+ at 4pm EST)

Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi –

Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington –

Brandon Jenkins vs. Rong Zhu –

Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys –

Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar –

Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris –

Gustavo Lopez vs. Heili Alateng –

Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy –

