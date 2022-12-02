Paddy Pimblett name drops the one footballer he would like to fight in the Octagon

Paddy Pimblett has named the footballer he has a particular disdain for as he prepares for his return to the Octagon.

Make no mistake about it: Paddy Pimblett is already one of the biggest stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

It may not seem like it, but it’s true. The Scouse sensation is 3-0 with the promotion and in addition to that, he’s quite the character.

He has yet to really test the waters of the top 15 at lightweight but if he beats Jared Gordon at UFC 282, he’ll take a significant step forward in the division.

Outside of the cage, though, as we’ve mentioned he’s already put together quite the marketing machine for himself. He’s well known not just in the UK but also across the United States.

He’s also a big football fan with his beloved Liverpool being his team of choice.

During a recent interview, Pimblett spoke about footballers that he’s not a massive fan of in the present day.

“Last season, when he first got signed, it was Bruno Fernandes, ’cause of how overrated he was,” Pimblett said. “But now, it’s Bernardo Silva, lad. I don’t know anyone who likes Bernardo Silva, lad. He’s an unbelievable footballer. He’s a proper baller. But he’s a horrible wrong’un. He’s a piece of sh*t. That time when they gave us [Liverpool] a guard of honor, and he just stood there. Come on lad.”

Pimblett shoots for the stars

We can’t imagine Manchester City would sanction such a move. Either way, though, Paddy’s focus will be on what’s happening in the cage as his pursuit of superstardom continues.

