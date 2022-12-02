Bryce Mitchell dismisses any value in beating Ilia Topuria at UFC 282: “When I beat this guy, nobody is gonna give a sh*t”

Bryce Mitchell doesn’t believe there’s a whole lot of value in him defeating Ilia Topuria at UFC 282 next weekend.

In recent years, one of the most notable rising stars at featherweight has been Bryce Mitchell. The controversial 145-pounder has personality, he has talent, and he has the drive necessary to be the best.

Whether or not he’ll climb to the top is another matter but next weekend, he’ll face a pretty tough test in the form of Ilia Topuria.

When asked about his opponent in a recent interview, Mitchell had the following to say.

“He hits hard, and I think he’s pretty good on the ground, and it’s a good fight,” Mitchell said. “It’s gonna get me a paycheck, and that’s great, I’m really happy, but is it gonna move me up in the ranks? No. I just beat Edson Barboza, and nobody gives a sh*t. When I beat this guy, nobody is gonna give a sh*t.”

Mitchell went on to talk trash about who he was initially scheduled to face before he pulled out, Movsar Evloev.

“He was just talking a lot of sh*t, he wasn’t hurt. He wants to act like he’s hurt. I was more hurt than he was. I just didn’t b*tch about it on Instagram. He wants to say he tore his ACL or whatever. The dude’s walking around. He’s fine. I’m not saying he’s a bad fighter. He’s a great fighter. Maybe he’d whoop my ass, I don’t know.

Mitchell gets honest

“We won’t know now because he’s too scared to even show up. But when somebody talks all that sh*t about you, and it’s like, ‘OK, let’s go.’ And then they pull out last minute, it’s kind of sh*tty. Like I said, I don’t hate the guy. I think he’s a good fighter. I still think I’d beat his ass, and I think he was scared to show up. I don’t think he’s hurt. I think I was more hurt than he was.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will Bryce Mitchell beat Ilia Topuria? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!