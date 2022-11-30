Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”

Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him.

Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.

“Poor Paddy Pimblett, man, I was really wanting to like you, I really was,” Paul said on Twitter about Pimblett. “You got a little cute thing going for you man. But then you come out and say that my fight against Anderson Silva was rigged. I am sick and tired of this narrative. It’s pathetic, it’s stupid. You are disrespecting the GOAT of your own sport, you are saying that Anderson Silva is a criminal, you are saying he is a fraud. You are saying that Viacom, one of the biggest media companies in the world is doing criminal stuff. That is what you are saying. It is stupid and pathetic.”

“But, I have a proposition for you, since you wouldn’t rig a fight, right, let’s spar. Fly to Puerto Rico and we will get you a private jet and we can do five, three-minute rounds of boxing,” Paul continued about Pimblett. “If you win I will give you one million dollars, which is what you deserve to get paid, Paddy. You know it but the UFC is not paying you that. You deserve to get paid more. But, if I win you have to join the United Fighters Association and help me sign up all of the fighters in the U.K. So let’s spar. Since you wouldn’t rig a fight I will fly you out, a million for you. Put your money where your mouth is, let’s go.”

After Paul’s offer, Paddy Pimblett was quick to respond but wants to spar him just days after his UFC 282 fight against Jared Gordon.

“Challenge accepted. We are not going to Puerto Rico when I’m fighting next Saturday. If you want to come and spar, get to the PI next week. As I say, I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday. Offers there,” Pimblett said.

As of right now, Paul has yet to respond to Paddy Pimblett’s offer, but the Brit is more than open to sparring with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

