Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul was bluffing with sparring challenge: “He’ll never have it with someone on an even playing field”

Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul was bluffing with his sparring challenge.

During an interview last week, Pimblett, while acknowledging Jake Paul is a good boxer, believes his fights are ‘fixed’.

Jake Paul took notice of the commentary and offered the Liverpudlian $1 million if he could beat him in a sparring session. However, should Pimblett lose, he would have to join Paul’s United Fighters Association.

Pimblett advised Paul to come to Las Vegas and make it happen, to which Paul suggested he fly to Puerto Rico following UFC 282.

Pimblett discussed Paul’s challenge on his YouTube channel saying:

“Knowing full well I’m fighting next week. Lad, I will spar him anytime. Anytime. But the thing is, we’d have to get the $1 million put in escrow, because I know he’d just bump me. He wouldn’t give me $1 million after I beat him up.”

Continuing Paddy Pimblett said it’s all a about Jake Paul (h/t MMAFighting):

“I’ve said to him, ‘Come and spar me on the 12th in the P.I. in Vegas. I’m there on the Monday, come and spar me. Let’s do it.’ And he says, ‘Oh I’ve got something I need to do. Come to Puerto Rico on the 19th or the 20th.’ No lad, I’m not doing it on your terms…”

“If I fought Jake Paul, he’d have to come down to 180, 175 even. I fight at 155, he fights at 195, so we can meet in the middle. That’s the thing with Jake Paul, he always wants it on his terms. He’ll never have it with someone on an even playing field.”

Concluding Paddy confirmed Paul will be on his turf come January:

“Jake Paul’s booked in to do my podcast on the 5th of January. He’s not stupid, he knows what he’s doing. Give him his due, he is quite smart.”

“Graham just said to me, why are you boxing him? Why not MMA sparring? Why his way? Lad, if I felt like it though, when I was sparring him, I’d just pick him up and drop him on his head. I could though, couldn’t I? If I felt like it. Shoot in, pick him up, drop him on him fog, and then kick him in the face on the floor if I wanted to. You want to have a real fight?”

Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) has more than a sparring challenge on his mind, as he’s getting set to meet up with Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) this coming Saturday, November 10th in the lightweight co-main event at UFC 282.

Would you like to see Paddy Pimblett and Jake Paul in a sparring session? Will you be watching UFC 282 this coming weekend and do you think the Liverpudlian can earn his 6th consecutive win in the Octagon?

