Magomed Ankalaev understands why “scared” Glover Teixeira did not accept UFC 282 title fight: “Because I’m in my prime, I’m only going up, I’m dangerous”

Magomed Ankalaev has given his thoughts on Glover Teixeira not accepting a title fight against him at UFC 282.

At UFC 282 this weekend, Magomed Ankalaev will battle Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title. The two had always been scheduled to face off but initially, it was in a non-title contest.

Instead, the main event was to be fought between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka for the strap. Unfortunately, Prochazka had to pull out due to injury, with the UFC then offering Teixeira the chance to meet Ankalaev with the championship on the line.

Teixeira declined, saying that he didn’t have enough time to prepare for what was a completely different opponent.

Ankalaev, in a recent interview, gave his thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t know why he didn’t accept the fight. But hey, if I was him, I don’t know, maybe I wouldn’t accept this fight too,” Ankalaev said. “Because I’m in my prime, I’m only going up, I’m dangerous. He doesn’t want to be in trouble, you know? He’s scared, actually. I believe he’s scared, so this is the reason I believe he didn’t accept the fight.”

Quotes via MMA News

Ankalaev shoots for the stars

Since the interview was released, some have claimed the translator miscommunicated what Ankalaev was trying to say.

The domination of stars from Dagestan in the UFC is clear for all to see. If Ankalaev can defeat Blachowicz in Las Vegas, he will become the third UFC champion from that part of the world after Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Even if he doesn’t, this man will be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come.

