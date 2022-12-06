Tony Ferguson trolls Conor McGregor with UFC cartoon video: “Bet’cha jolly ol’ McNacker is still looking for his sauce”

Tony Ferguson has trolled Conor McGregor with a rather hilarious UFC cartoon video.

This is not the first time Ferguson has gone after McGregor and pretty sure it won’t be the last.

Ferguson, 38, has the not so stellar record of 5 losses in his last 5 fights. ‘El Cucuy’ (25-8 MMA) last fought Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in September of this year at UFC 279 where he lost via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:52 of Round 4.

Taking to Instagram, Ferguson posted the 32 second video directed at the Irishman with the caption:

“Guess What🐫Day It Is!?! 💭 It’s Mcnugget🥇Monday💪😆MF’as!!! ” Bet’cha Jolly Ol’ Mcnacker Is Still Lookin’ For His🫧Sauce *mack* 🤦‍♂️ Remember Crew🍃 Keep Your Stick On The🧊Ice & Don’Let’Chur Meat🍖Loaf 💯 – Champ 🎅 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Season’s☃️Beatings & # Jingle🎅Jangle # Nah🤷‍♂️Mean 📈 🚣💨🍃”

Of course the outcome of the video was Ferguson standing over a knocked out McGregor in the Octagon.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has been out of commission since his loss to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. The 34 year old lost to Poirier via TKO which resulted in leg surgery, recovery and rehabilitation. If rumours are true, McGregor is set to make his return to the Octagon in 2023.

When McGregor does resurface to fight another day, perhaps Ferguson is the ticket. The two fighters have yet to fight each other in the Octagon.

Would you like to see a Conor McGregor vs Tony Ferguson match-up? Do you think ‘El Cucuy’ could redeem himself and get back in the win column with a victory over ‘Notorious’?

