Paddy Pimblett admits Jared Gordon fight was closer than he originally thought: “I don’t think it was as dominant as I thought it was”

Paddy Pimblett has changed his tune on his UFC 282 win over Jared Gordon.

In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card in December, Pimblett picked up a decision win over Gordon. It was a competitive fight, and when it went to the scorecards many fighters – including the commentators – thought Gordon would get his hand raised, but it was Pimblett who earned the decision.

After the win, Pimblett was vocal that he thought he clearly beat Gordon. However, now nearly three months later, he has changed his tune and admits the fight was closer, but he still believes he won. As well, the Brit also says he is fine having a rematch with Gordon later this year.

“I still think I won. I won the first two rounds. The first round was closer than I thought on the night. I’ve watched it back,” Pimblett said to MMAJunkie. “On the night I thought he only hit me with about two left hooks. I watched it back and he hit me with about six, seven. But yeah, I watched it back and I thought I won the first two rounds. I thought he won the third by just pushing me against the wall, but I think he got about two significant strikes that round all together. I ended up getting him down. So, it’s however you scored the first round. But I scored the two rounds to me. If everyone wants to see it again, I don’t mind beating him at the end of the year, lad. Hopefully he beats Bobby Green (on April 22), then if he wants to fight toward the back end of the year, I’m game.”

Although Paddy Pimblett still believes he won, he doesn’t understand why people were mad at him for saying he won. But, he does think that was his worst performance and is eager to prove the doubters wrong in his next fight.

“I’ve seen people giving me stick for saying I won the fight after it, but what do you want me to do? Say, ‘Oh, I think I lost it,’” Pimblett said. “I do think I won. As I said, I’ve watched the fight back and I don’t think it was as dominant as I thought it was straight after it. I felt brilliant going into that last fight. My fight camp was amazing. Never had any injuries or nothing like that going into it. But then when I was in there it just didn’t click. I just didn’t feel good. I felt like sh*t. … That’s probably my worst performance of them all. I was just glad that I went three five-(minute rounds).”

Pimblett is currently 20-3 and a perfect 4-0 in the UFC. Prior to signing with the UFC, ‘The Baddy’ fought in Cage Warriors and won the featherweight title.

Would you like to see Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon 2?