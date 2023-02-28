Jon Jones is not just “going out there to win” against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285: “I’m going out there to dominate”

Jon Jones doesn’t want to just beat Ciryl Gane but dominate him at UFC 285.

Jones is set to end his three-year-long layoff on Saturday night in Las Vegas as ‘Bones’ is set to headline UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup as many fans have clamored to see Jones make the move up to heavyweight for quite some time.

As of right now, Jones is the betting favorite so the oddsmakers expect him to get his hand raised. Yet, many are torn on who will win, but Jon Jones is not only confident that he will win, but will dominate Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight title.

“I do everything I used to, just more confidently and with more power,” Jones said on UFC Countdown. “I’ve been waiting for a long time for all this, you know, and I’m not going out there to lose. I’m not going out there to win either, I’m going out there to dominate. That is what I’m going to do.”

If Jones does dominate Gane as he says it would only further cement his legacy as if not the best, one of the best fighters of all time. However, dominating Gane will be easier said than done, as in his lone loss to Francis Ngannou, it was a competitive fight.

However, Jon Jones has been vocal in thinking he is miles better than Ciryl Gane and doesn’t believe the Frenchman is the best striker he has faced.

“Man I just finished watching my Thiago Santos fight again. I think it’s crazy that you guys consider gane the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced. Everything Thiago did have bad intentions on it. Dude had lightning speed, power, explosiveness. Crazy versatility,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “ganes last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights. Best wrestler he ever fought was Francis, that’s wild.”

