Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield cancelled last minute

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 15 fight card just took a major hit as the scheduled co-main event between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield has been called off.

Saint Preux (24-14 MMA) tested positive and negative for the Coronavirus during fight week, before a positive test this morning ruled out his ability to compete at the event.

Oren Hodak of “KOReps” revealed the following information regarding the bout cancellation on Twitter.

For safety precautions the @003_OSP fight will be removed from the card tonight and reschedule for 9/5. He battled Covid previously and presented both + and – tests this week. He currently has no symptoms and his cornermen are all clear. #ufc — KOreps (@ko_reps) August 22, 2020

Both Saint Preux and Menifield were excited to be back competing at tonight’s fight card in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been working a lot on my standup just transitioning and being more fluid. Wherever the fight ends up I will have the advantage,” Ovince Saint Preux told BJPENN.com. “On the ground, I will definitely have the advantage whether I am on top or he is on top. Striking-wise, he throws a lot of big punches and I am used to be one of those guys throwing a lot of big punches and it takes a lot out of you. I’m excited about it. The way I am feeling and the way my cardio is feeling, I can break him in the first round. I can utilize more weapons than Clark did and that is what I will do.”

Alonzo Menifield was also stoked to have the opportunity to fight a former perennial contender in Ovince Saint Preux.

“I think it is pretty cool and it allows me to see where I stand. I’m excited and happy with this fight. A win propels me,” Alonzo explained on Just Scrap Radio. “He is a big name in the sport and has been around for a while. This is very important and I did the work and everyone will see it on Saturday.”

As noted by “OSP’s” manager, Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield will have to wait until September 5 before they can finally trade leather inside the cage.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 22, 2020