Photo | Henry Cejudo sends “keyboard warrior” Sean O’Malley a UFC belt

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is not letting up on Sean O’Malley following “Suga’s” first career loss.

O’Malley squared off with Marlon Vera in the co-headliner of last weekend’s UFC 252 pay-per-view event. The highly anticipated fight did not last long, this after the budding UFC star suffered a knee injury which assisted ‘Chito’ in earning a first-round finish.

Immediately following his first career setback, Sean O’Malley was bombarded by trash talk from rivals Cody Garbdrandt and Henry Cejudo.

The former UFC champions scolded “Suga” for his UFC 252 performance and insinuated that O’Malley was not tough enough for MMA.

“Triple C” would later take to social media where he continued his verbal assault on O’Malley.

“I fought DJ (Demetrious Johnson) and Marlon (Moraes) with no legs! This two pump chump broke his nail and can’t compete.”

Today, Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) took things a step further by sending Sean O’Malley a photo of the UFC’s keyboard warrior championship, a title “Triple C” believes “Suga” has earned.

Hey keyboard warrior here’s your belt. Try not to roll your ankle while typing @SugaSeanMMA pic.twitter.com/3oOV1XDZ3y — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 22, 2020

The former two-division UFC champion, Cejudo, retired from mixed martial arts following his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at March’s UFC 249 event.

Henry Cejudo has flirted with the idea of making a return to fighting but the only bout that seems to interest him is a featherweight title fight with reining 145lbs champion Alex Volkanovski.

With that said, UFC President Dana White has shown little interest in the idea of Cejudo fighting Volkanovski. Nonetheless, “Triple C” and company are still making a case for the featherweight title opportunity.

Despite his loss to Vera Saturday evening, Sean O’Malley is still 4-1 in the UFC and 12-1 as a professional. ‘Suga’ was coming off a sensational knockout win over former WEC title holder Eddie Wineland prior to last night’s disappointing setback.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 22, 2020