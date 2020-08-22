Former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones has a message for “The Others”

Jon Jones continued to weigh in on the popular MMA GOAT debate today on social media, this while sending a message to fellow fighters.

Shortly following Stipe Miocic’s second-career victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 252, Jones (26-1 MMA) took to social media where he requested that a artist paint him a portrait of MMA’s three “Mountain Goats”.

Jon Jones three-man GOAT list consisted of Stipe Miocic, Anderson Silva, and of course ‘Bones’ himself.

“I’m looking for an artist to paint a portrait of Stipe, myself and Anderson. The painting should be called mountain goats. Anyone interested?”.

Earlier today, Jones took to Twitter where he insinuated that he plans on hunting down a “Predator” (aka Francis Ngannou) with his bare hands.

Hunting down a predator with my bare hands — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 22, 2020

“Hunting down a predator with my bare hands.”

Jon Jones then suggested that he is keeping his eye out for a GOAT as well. One could only assume ‘Bones’ is referring to Stipe Miocic with that gesture, given his longtime friendship with the aforementioned Anderson Silva.

Keep my eyes open for a goat too 🏹 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 22, 2020

“Keep my eyes open for a goat too.”

Jon Jones would go on to proclaim that every MMA division has it’s respective GOAT, this while sending a strong message to other fighters.

Every weight class has its goat — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 22, 2020

“Every weight class has its goat.”

Message to the others, there's levels to this shit — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 22, 2020

“Message to the others, there’s levels to this shit.”

Jon Jones recently vacated his UFC light heavyweight title in order to make the jump to heavyweight.

‘Bones’ has made it clear that names like Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic are already on his radar, although he will likely make his heavyweight debut against someone else.

Jones was last seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight belt.

Who are you hoping to see Jon Jones fight in his first bout at heavyweight? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 22, 2020