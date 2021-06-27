Manny Pacquiao facing lawsuit after allegedly breaching contract to fight Errol Spence Jr.

Pound-for-pound boxing great Manny Pacquiao is reportedly facing a lawsuit after allegedly breaching his contract to fight Errol Spence Jr.

According to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, manager Audie Attar — who also manages UFC superstar Conor McGregor — filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the legendary boxing champion Manny Pacquiao. The report states that Attar is seeking to recoup a $3.3 million advance and requesting an injunction to stop Pacquiao’s scheduled Aug. 21 welterweight title fight against Errol Spence Jr. In the lawsuit, Attar says that he was negotiating a matchup between Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia. Allegedly, Pacquiao left Paradigm to work with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and fight Spence Jr.

Paradigm’s lawyer issued the following statement: “In addition to the millions of dollars in straightforward economic loss that Paradigm stands to suffer, the damage to its reputation resulting from Pacquiao’s breaches is incalculable. Just when Paradigm was at the cusp of establishing itself as a major player in professional boxing, Pacquiao has left its reputation as a boxing representative in tatters.”

While Pacquiao himself didn’t immediately respond to the allegations, his lawyer Dale Kinsella did.

“The complaint filed by Paradigm Sports in California state court on Friday is a frivolous effort to interfere with Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming mega fight, and it can and will fail for numerous reasons. Moreover, had Manny Pacquiao known that Paradigm Sports appears to have had no intention of fulfilling its contractual obligations, he never would have entered into any relationship with them. Should this matter actually proceed beyond Friday’s filing in a court of law, Mr. Pacquiao will vigorously defend this action, assert his own claims against Paradigm Sports, and seek to recover his attorney’s fees as well,” Kinsella said.

If you could pick any opponent for Manny Pacquiao to fight next, who would it be?