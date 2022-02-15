Official main card lineup announced for next month’s UFC 272 event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially announced the main card for next month’s blockbuster UFC 272 event, headlined by Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal.

The UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena for a card that is bound to light Las Vegas on fire during the first week of March. From top to bottom there’s a whole lot to like about UFC 272, and that starts with the main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

These two former friends have turned into bitter rivals and on March 5, they’ll give it their all in the name of potentially securing another shot at the UFC welterweight championship.

Beyond that, the main card has a few barnburners in waiting, as confirmed by the promotion.

UFC 272 – Main Card

Welterweight – Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Lightweight – Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Featherweight – Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell

Welterweight – Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira

Heavyweight – Sergey Spivak vs Greg Hardy

Covington and Masvidal were former training partners and close friends, but things have fallen apart in the last few years – largely due to the trash talk initiated by “Chaos”. In the co-main event, we’ll finally get a chance to see Rafael dos Anjos battle Rafael Fiziev in a showdown that was initially touted for a fight night main event.

This isn’t going to be the UFC’s most stacked show of the year and the majority of fans will openly admit that, but it’s always intriguing to see a non-title fight in the main event slot. Neither man wants to lose and that, in a nutshell, is what’s going to have the masses tuning in to see UFC 272.

Who do you consider to be the favourite in the main event – Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal? What are your thoughts on the main card?