Just Scrap Radio Ep. 67 with Jim Miller, Kyle Daukaus, Parker Porter, Jonathan Pearce, and Chad Anheliger

The 67th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 48.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight, Jim Miller (3:17). UFC middleweight, Kyle Daukaus (20:28) then joins the program. UFC heavyweight, Parker Porter (34:54) comes on. Jonathan Pearce (48:26) then stops by. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight, Chad Anheliger (57:59).

Jim Miller opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 48 scrap against Nikolas Motta. Jim talks about how he figured this fight would’ve gotten rebooked after he tested positive for COVID back in September. The lightweight veteran then touches on him having the most fights in UFC history, his legacy, career, and hoping to fight in front of fans soon.

Kyle Daukaus then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 48 fight against Jamie Pickett. Kyle re-did this interview after Pickett stepped up on short notice and revealed the fight is at a 195lbs catchweight bout. He touches on Julian Marquez having to pull out and what the last year has been like for him with a bunch of canceled fights or a change in opponents. Daukaus then talks about what a win does for him and where he sees himself at the end of the year.

Parker Porter stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 48 against Alan Baudot. Porter talks about his two-fight winning streak and why he believes this is the fight he can get the stoppage in. Porter also says he wants to rematch Chris Daukaus down the line to prove he is a better fighter than his debut, and he also talks about where a win puts him.

Jonathan Pearce, like Daukaus, re-did this interview after an opponent change as he did this on Monday now that he’s fighting Christian Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 48. He talks about the style matchup and why he’s so confident he will find the stoppage to prove there are levels to this. He also talks about how much better he feels at featherweight and why he’s in no rush to fight ranked opponents.

Chad Anheliger closes out the program to discuss his UFC Vegs 48 scrap against Jesse Strader. Chad talks about him deciding to stay at bantamweight and his long road to get to the UFC. He also talks about training with Hakeem Dawodu and the hope of a UFC card in Canada in the very near future.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher