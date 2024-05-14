Sean O’Malley responds to public endorsement from Colby Covington: “He almost broke character!”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was caught off guard by rare public praise from the often-brash Colby Covington.

O’Malley is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili for his next bantamweight title defense later this year. He earned a dominant win in his first title defense against Marlon Vera at UFC 299, winning unanimously.

O’Malley has emerged as one of the UFC’s biggest stars in and out of the cage. Love or hate him, he’s a pay-per-view standout and is expected to hold that role for years to come.

Another polarizing personality is Covington, who has ruffled many feathers during his UFC career. He most recently invoked Leon Edwards’ late father in pre-fight trash talk ahead of UFC 296.

Despite his often volatile persona, Covington recently complimented O’Malley as someone whose success he admires.

Covington praised O’Malley in a recent appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby podcast.

“[Sean’s] not afraid to dye his hair and care what people think about him,” Covington said of O’Malley. “He’s an all-time great, he’s the champion of the world in the bantamweight division. He’s got a great style and he brings something unique to the business that a lot of these fighters don’t do.”