Nick Diaz, CM Punk both recently tested by USADA

Nick Diaz and CM Punk are both still undergoing drug tests from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), the official anti-doping partner of the UFC.

The same goes for suspended former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw, ostensibly retired former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson, and several other fighters we haven’t seen compete in awhile.

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN compiled a list of several fighters you might be surprised are still undergoing USADA drug tests.

Recently tested by USADA: CM Punk, TJ Dillashaw, Nick Diaz, Alexander Gustafsson, John Hathaway, Mike Jackson, William Knight. Most samples submitted to USADA in 2020: Diego Sanchez (5), Aleksa Camur, Randy Costa, Grant Dawson, Jon Jones, Sean O'Malley, Rodrigo Vargas (4) — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 21, 2020

Nick Diaz has not fought since all the way back in January of 2015, when he lost a decision to Anderson Silva in a fight that was later ruled a no contest when he tested positive for marijuana metabolites and Silva tested positive for several more serious banned substances.

While the elder Diaz brother has repeatedly been linked to comeback plans over the years, it’s becoming increasingly clear that he has no intention of fighting again. Given that fact, and his well-known enjoyment of cannabis, it’s surprising that he’s still submitting samples to USADA.

The same goes for CM Punk, a former pro wrestler who fought twice in the UFC’s Octagon. Punk made his UFC debut in 2016, and lost by submission to Mickey Gall. He then returned to the cage in 2018, losing a decision to Mike Jackson — who also recently submitted a drug test despite not having fought since then. Like Diaz, Punk doesn’t appear to have any intention of fighting again — certainly not any time soon. That being said, both men are still on the UFC roster and in the USADA testing base, so the door is certainly still open.

Do you think we’ll ever see CM Punk and Nick Diaz compete in the UFC’s Octagon again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/21/2020.