BJPENN.COM Radio Ep. 124 // Valentina Shevchenko | Johnny Walker

Valentina Shevchenko returns to recap her dominant over Kaitlyn Chookagian and discuss her future as the flyweight queen. While we did speak to Valentina prior to the announcement that she’ll face Joanne Calderwood at UFC 250, Shevchenko gave us her thoughts on several potential contenders to her championship going forward. “The Bullet” gives her reaction to Halle Berry’s support cage side on fight night, and sheds some light on her character in the film project they worked on together that should be released later this year. Valentina also addresses the ludicrous accusations of her being a Russian spy, but explains why she wouldn’t mind portraying a female version of James Bond on the big screen. She was incredibly generous with her time for this interview, and gave us some heartfelt insight as to what inspires her to achieve greatness.

Johnny Walker joins us to preview his return to competition next month in Brasilia against Nikita Krylov. With his aim laser focused on earning a shot at UFC gold, Walker made the move to the famed Tristar Gym in Montreal to work with the legendary team there. Now under the guidance of Firas Zahabi and training with the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Johnny believes he’s made the right adjustments on his martial arts journey. We’ll hear his thoughts on the landscape at 205, and much more.

