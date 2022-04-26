Chael Sonnen believes Dana White likely felt “betrayed” by Francis Ngannou stepping in the ring with Tyson Fury

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Dana White may have felt betrayed by Francis Ngannou appearing in the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday night.

Over the weekend, one of the biggest combat sports events of the year went down at Wembley Stadium in London, England. A crowd of over 94,000 people were in attendance to see Tyson Fury defend The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte and in the end, ‘The Gypsy King’ made it look easy before securing a sixth-round knockout win over his rival.

After the bout, Fury welcomed Francis Ngannou into the ring and hinted at the two squaring off in an exhibition match of some kind later this year.

A lot of fans wondered how they’d be able to get that made and Chael Sonnen was one of them, implying that UFC president Dana White probably wasn’t very happy about the whole thing.

“I would imagine that Dana probably felt betrayed. He probably had his feelings hurt. He would never tell you, he’d probably tell you he was pissed off or he didn’t care at all. But he probably was betrayed, a little bit. Francis Ngannou was there [watching Tyson Fury]. Francis knew he was going, Francis is under contract with Dana. Did Francis’ team let Dana know he was gonna be there? That he was gonna get in the ring for somebody else? That this was gonna be broadcast around the world? Because when Francis got in there, the announcers were already queued. Those announcers knew and they knew to sell it.”

Will we see Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou? Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s assessment of Dana White?