Nate Diaz blasts the UFC for selling NFTs of him and Nick: “I need to get the f**k out of the sorry ass UFC”

Nate Diaz doesn’t like the UFC selling NFTs of him and his brother Nick.

The UFC recently created UFC strike which puts KOs, submissions, or moments into NFTs for fans to buy and sell. They have had a few drops now but on 4/20, they released special Nick and Nate Diaz moments which Nate isn’t a fan of.

It’s shit like this why I need to get the fuck out of the sorry ass UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/I3yPB9uJT9 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 20, 2022

“It’s shit like this why I need to get the fuck out of the sorry ass UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit,” Nate Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Although Diaz doesn’t like the UFC creating NFTs of him, fighters do receive 50 percent of revenue from it, so he will be compensated for it. However, as he says, they are releasing it on 4/20 as they are known for smoking weed, but marijuana is also the reason Nick Diaz was suspended for five years.

This is also not the first time Nate Diaz has been vocal about his displeasure with the UFC. He has been trying to get a fight for months now and recently even asked for his release as he has been in the middle of a contract dispute. He has one fight left on his deal and the hope was to face Dustin Poirier months ago but the scrap hasn’t come to fruition which has led to his frustration. But, Dana White has said the two sides are getting close to a new deal.

Nate Diaz has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. It was his first fight since he lost to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt at UFC 244 which was just months after his return against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, which he won by decision.