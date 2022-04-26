Canelo Alvarez not interested boxing Kamaru Usman “right now”, focused on legacy fights

Canelo Alvarez doesn’t have a ton of interest in boxing Kamaru Usman.

Usman and Alvarez are the current top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA and boxing, respectively, so with that, the UFC’s welterweight champ has called out the Mexican to box. He believes it would be a massive fight and one he thinks he can actually win, but Dana White hasn’t shown much interest in making it happen.

“I think that [Usman] serious about it —he shouldn’t be serious about it. I don’t like that fight at all… Everything about it is horrible,” White said. “Usman is not a boxer. Canelo is probably the best guy out there right now. It’s a stupid fight that makes no sense. I don’t even know how many people would be interested in seeing that. It’s like when Conor [McGregor] and Floyd [Mayweather] fought, it sort of took on a life of its own.”

Not only does White not have an interest in making the fight happen but Alvarez himself doesn’t see a need in doing it. Instead, he says he is focusing on legacy fights for him and his career but he won’t for sure say the Usman fight won’t happen one day.

“Never say no, but right now it’s not in my future. Not right now,” Alvarez said to TMZ Sports. “Yeah, it’s all about legacy right now, but you never know.”

Canelo Alvarez is set to return to the ring on May 7 against Dmitry Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as he looks to become the new WBA (Super) light heavyweight title. If he wins that, it seems likely the trilogy bout between him and Gennady Golovkin will be next.

As for Kamaru Usman, he’s currently rehabbing a hand injury and is expected to rematch Leon Edwards when he is healthy. However, it is clear he still wants this Alvarez fight to happen.

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman box Canelo Alvarez?