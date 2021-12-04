Nate Diaz suggests Conor McGregor fight Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC return: “He can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all”

Nate Diaz believes Conor McGregor should fight Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC return so that he can taper back in and see if he can fight at all.

Diaz (20-13 MMA), who is currently on the last fight of his contract with the UFC, has been clamoring for a fight for some time now. Despite showing interest in potential showdowns with Vicente Luque, Tony Ferguson and Kamaru Usman, the UFC allegedly approached the ‘Stockton Slugger’ with the idea of fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Nate Diaz felt insulted by the suggestion of throwing down with ‘Borz’ and voiced his disgust during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“They’re coming at me with Khamzat, and I’m like, ‘hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.’ I’m cool, you got 4 fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.

“Top five, top five. I’m fighting a top five guy ASAP. Let’s do January in, where’s the January fight?” The interviewer suggested there is a event (UFC 270) slated for Anaheim in January, to which Nate Diaz replied, “Anaheim. Yeah.”

While Diaz has no interest in fighting the undefeated Russian-Swede, he believes it is a perfect tune-up fight for his former rival Conor McGregor.

Nate took recently took to Twitter where he shared the following “great idea”.

Let him fight kamrat that be a great fight to make

He needs a easy new guy to fight anyway he can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all

Great idea Nate 👏

Thanks 💯 pic.twitter.com/WyAj1oVsVu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 3, 2021

“Let him fight kamrat that be a great fight to make He needs a easy new guy to fight anyway he can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all Great idea Nate. Thanks!” – Nate Diaz captioned a photo of Dana White claiming Conor McGregor is chomping at the bit to fight again.

What do you think of Diaz suggesting that McGregor fight Chimaev in his Octagon return? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!