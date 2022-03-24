Nate Diaz slams Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal for their recent arrests: “You’re acting like animals, irresponsible lil kids”

Nate Diaz has slammed his former UFC opponents Conor McGregor and Jorge Masivdal for their recent arrests.

McGregor was arrested on Tuesday evening in Dublin for alleged dangerous driving. Along with being arrested, the Irishman had his Bentley Continental GT detained and will now have to appear before Blanchardstown district court next month. He previously appeared before the same court in 2017 when he was fined €400 for speeding.

Nate Diaz, who has previously squared off with Conor McGregor on two occasions, initially took aim at ‘Notorious’ over his leg injury and extensive rehab.

I’ll fight Conor’s dumb asss right now — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

But he ain’t capable now or this year — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

Incapable ass 🦵 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

While Nate Diaz was busy poking fun at Conor McGregor, news broke that Jorge Masvidal had been arrested for his recent attack on Colby Covington in Miami (see more on that here).

It was this past Monday night that a masked ‘Gamebred’ allegedly attacked ‘Chaos’ outside of Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. According to reports Masvidal was tipped off on Colby’s location and waited for him to exit the establishment. When Covington eventually made his way outside he was attacked by Masvidal who had four or five other men with him.

TMZ Sports later confirmed through jail records that Jorge Masvidal was booked in Miami at 10:27 PM ET on Wednesday and posed for a mug shot. The records show the UFC star was booked on two charges — aggravated battery with a mask, and criminal mischief. His bond has been set at $15,000.

It did not take long for Nate Diaz to come across that news and once he did, he proceeded to scold both men for their immature actions and recent arrests.

All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together Drive safe please and act right

Fuuuuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

