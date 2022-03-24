Michael Bisping on a potential Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman fight: “Last time Conor broke his leg, this time out he is gonna break his jaw”

Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on the potential of a Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman match-up in the Octagon.

In a recent interview, the Irish fighter called out ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ saying he wants to become the first-ever three-weight UFC world champion. An ambitious goal for sure. However, Bisping doesn’t believe it would be a good match-up for McGregor, commenting on YouTube he had this to say (h/t Sportskeeda):

“He’s a nightmare. For welterweight he’s absolutely gigantic first of all. He is incredibly strong. The wrestling is off the chain. Man can wrestle like crazy, you know. He would be able to take Conor down with no problem whatsoever. There wouldn’t be, it wouldn’t be a competition. He would pick him up, boom, slam him down on the canvas with absolute authority. Cardio wise, Kamaru has an advantage there.”

Michael Bisping continued stating what he feels the outcome of such a fight might be:

“So, Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman might happen. If it does happen, fair play to them both, I hope they both make a ton of money, but last time out Conor broke his leg, this time out he is gonna break his jaw. It’s as simple as that. Kamaru Usman will break Conor McGregor’s jaw.”

Conor McGregor on the other hand, doesn’t share that opinion and in speaking with “The Maclife” had this to say:

“I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself down to a lightweight frame but I’m big now, I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, and I feel confident about Usman, a jab hoppy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong.”

Who’s to say if an actual fight between McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Usman (20-1 MMA) will happen. It for sure would create a fan extravaganza. If and when it happens who would you be betting on?