Greg Hardy reacts following decision loss to Alexander Volkov

Greg Hardy made a quick turnaround in order to fight Alexander Volkov in the co-headliner of today’s UFC Moscow event.

‘The Prince of War’ had just scrapped Ben Sosoli for fifteen minutes at last month’s UFC event in Boston. That bout was initially ruled a decision victory for Hardy, but was later overturned to a no-contest due to the former Dallas Cowboy using an inhaler between rounds two and three.

Despite another controversial finish, the promotion gave Greg Hardy (5-2 MMA) the opportunity to step up and fight Alexander Volkov on short-notice at UFC Moscow.

The former NFL star jumped at the chance to square off with the former Bellator heavyweight champion and thus fans had an intriguing heavyweight tilt to look forward to today.

The general consensus was that Hardy would need to knock Volkov out early if he had any hope of winning the fight. Most believed the Russian standout would be able to piece up Greg Hardy in the standup department.

While Hardy ultimately lost today’s bout by unanimous decision, it was a very good showing for ’The Prince of War’.

The former Dallas Cowboy proved he has what it takes to hang with the elite of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Despite a solid effort, Greg Hardy was not overly thrilled with how things panned out in Russia.

”No excuses. Not a single one.” Hardy said. ”I fought a great opponent and yeah, clearly devastated by the decision. I didn’t fight well enough plain and simple. That’s the hardest thing to tell yourself after you go to war… I didn’t earn it today.”

Greg Hardy also discussed the hand injury he suffered during the opening round of the fight.

”I kind of lost the use of my right hand after the first, so my mind was just ’stay comfortable,’” Hardy explained. ”I kind of settled in front of him. I wanted to close that distance a little bit more. I feel like I got back into the gameplan later in the fight. But you can’t fight Alexander Volkov and start in the middle of the second round man.”

