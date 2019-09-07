Dana White explains how Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight came together

UFC President Dana White was happy to announce this morning that the promotion had put together a welterweight fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

‘The Stockton Slugger’ and ‘Gamebred’ will headline November’s UFC 244 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The fight will be contested at welterweight and is scheduled for five rounds.

Dana White spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto earlier this morning where he explained how the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight came together.

If you recall, it was just days ago that the brash UFC boss claimed he wouldn’t be surprised if fight fans didn’t see Nate Diaz again for 3 years.

“Yea, and I thought that was truly going to be the case,” Dana White said of Nate’s future with the promotion. “This whole thing started to materialize last night. So last night, Diaz’s guys were going back and forth with us and we ended up getting it done. So, Masvidal is pumped for this fight, Diaz is pumped for this fight. I’m excited for it and I am sure the fans are very excited to see this. It will be the main event. Five rounds of Diaz vs. Masvidal at Madison Square Garden.”

Dana White would also add:

“I’m going to put together a ‘BMF’ belt for these two. They can fight for the ‘BMF’ belt.”

Nate Diaz is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis in his most recent effort at UFC 241 last month in Anaheim.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal was last seen in action at July’2 UFC 239 event, where he scored the fastest KO in promotional history, delivering a flying knee to the skull of Ben Askren.

Who are you picking to win the UFC 244 welterweight main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019