Nate Diaz says Dustin Poirier ‘pu**ied’ out of their bout

As far as Nate Diaz is concerned, he holds a victory over Dustin Poirier.

The stage was set for a lightweight showdown between Diaz and Poirier at UFC 230. The bout was scheduled to take place back in Nov. 2018. Poirier was forced off the card due to an injury. “The Diamond” questioned whether or not the bout would’ve even taken place had the injury never occurred as he implied that Diaz was being difficult during negotiations.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Diaz said he doesn’t buy Poirier’s injury and had some strong words for “The Diamond” (via LowKickMMA.com).

“[It didn’t happen] because Dustin Poirier pu**ied out is what happened,” Diaz told ESPN. “We were supposed to fight and there was whatever going on with me and the UFC was happening because they were f*cking with me or I was f*cking with them, however they want to say it, but he jumped out of the fight because he couldn’t deal with it.

“He couldn’t sleep at night, Diaz continued. “I’m like, ‘why are you even worried about me? You’re supposed to be a fighter, don’t worry about what I got going on. I’m showing up to fight you. Why did you pull out and why is no one asking you that? Why are you getting a title shot?’ That’s a win for me.”

Diaz went on to say that it doesn’t matter if the fight didn’t take place, he feels Poirier took a loss.

“I already beat him. If me and you are supposed to meet for training tomorrow, for jiu-jitsu or boxing or MMA or whatever — we have an appointment. We’re going tomorrow at seven p.m. and we’re going to train. Me and you. And if you get a f*cking stomach ache or your tooth ache or your hair or any of that or something ain’t right or your girlfriend’s mad and you don’t make it to seven o’clock, you lost, dude.

“You can’t make it, you can’t cut it. Straight up, that’s a L. Justify it however you want.”

Nate Diaz is set to meet Anthony Pettis this Saturday night (Aug. 17) in the co-main event of UFC 241. As for Poirier, he’ll take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification bout on Sept. 7.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.