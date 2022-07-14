Nate Diaz reveals the two opponents who are “worthy” of being his final UFC fight

Nate Diaz is revealing the two opponents he feels are ‘worthy’ of entering the Octagon with him for his final UFC fight.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) has not fought since June of 2021 at UFC 263, where he was defeated by unanimous decision in his welterweight bout with Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA).

During a recent interview on ‘The MMA Hour‘, Diaz spoke to Ariel Helwani about his frustrations with the UFC and who would make for ‘worthy’ opponents saying:

“The only worthy opponents they have here for me is f**king Francis Ngannou or Adesanya. With all due respect, because I don’t even want to fight those guys. I like those guys a lot.”

Nate Diaz continued:

“But if I’m going to fight anybody, it’s going to be somebody who’s done something great like those f***ers.”

Of course Ngannou (17-3 MMA) fights in the heavyweight division and Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) fights in the middleweight division, two champions in two divisions Diaz has never competed in. The likelihood of those pair-ups is not good.

Although Diaz has openly admitted he would fight almost anyone and has called out several opponents for his final fight, including Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor and Vincente Luque, the UFC and Dana White have not booked him a match.

In May of this year, Diaz even posted a picture to ‘Twitter’ of him urinating on the grounds of the UFC’s Performance Institute, a subtle (?) way of drawing attention to his displeasure with the organization.

There were rumours that Diaz might enter the ring in a boxing match with Jake Paul, but he can’t compete in that venue while still under contract with the UFC.

Diaz’s frustration with the promotion ‘holding me hostage’ by not finding him a fight, is what has pushed him to ask for a release from the UFC so he can get on with his life.

Do you feel the UFC should just release Nate Diaz or would you like to see him fight one final fight in the Octagon, and who would you like to see his opponent be?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!