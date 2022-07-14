Chael Sonnen questions Jiri Prochazka’s call for a rematch with Glover Teixeira: “Why Do You Want To Fight A 42-Year-Old?”

Chael Sonnen is questioning Jiri Prochazka’s call for a rematch with Glover Teixeira.

It was Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) vs Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA) this past June at UFC 275 in Singapore. The result was Jiri Prochazka becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion with a stunning late submission of Glover Teixeira.

Teixeira, immediately called for a rematch, which seemingly Prochazka indicated he had no interest in.

Following the victory, it looked like ‘Denisa’ was instead looking towards a fight with Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) next.

But all that changed this past Monday, when Prochazka posted a video to ‘Twitter’ announcing he did indeed want a re-match with Teixeira for his first title defense.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen had this to say about the callout (h/t MMANews):

“Procházka wanting to fight Glover… I don’t think that’s going to happen… (Rematches) get made quickly. Glover’s time to shine and his time to impress everybody, including the boss, is right then. That light does not get brighter as the weeks go on, it gets dimmer. For Procházka to say that he would like to fight Glover, it’s a tough spot.”

Questioning Jiri’s decision, Chael Sonnen continued:

“Why do you wanna fight a 42-year-old? You gotta start with that. I get there’s an answer to this, ‘I beat Glover Teixeira, he was the champion of the world three weeks ago.’ There’s still a question. Why are you, the young new champion, calling out a 42-year-old? Let’s start with that. Why are you calling out somebody you just beat? Why are you calling out somebody you just finished? Why are you not taking on the young fresh blood who was upset in the first place, Blachowicz?”

Concluding, Sonnen said:

“I have a feeling when you hear from Anthony Smith soon, he’s going to be something to the effect of, ‘Procházka is already trying to find a fight that’s going to be easier than the number one contender’s match that’s waiting for him.”

Would you like to see Dana White and the UFC make a Prochazka vs Teixeira II?

