Nate Diaz reveals boxing Jake Paul “is for sure one of the options” he’s exploring in free agency

Nate Diaz is interested in boxing Jake Paul.

Diaz fought out his UFC contract in the main event of UFC 279 as he scored a submission win over Tony Ferguson. After the win, he confirmed he would be leaving the UFC to take over another sport which he says is boxing as he wants to box professionally.

“From 17 or 18 years old, I was starting to fight, I was boxing with my boxing coach. There were boxers all over my gym, and I was going to box initially, but MMA shows were more around my area, and they were happening, so I got stuck in MMA,” Diaz said to iD Boxing. “I got stuck in a cage this whole time with contracts and stuff. Now everything is open for the taking. I never stopped training for a boxing fight since I started fighting. When the right opponent or right thing comes, we’re going to take it.”

When asked about boxing Jake Paul, as the brash YouTuber has called him out, Nate Diaz says he is interested in that. He also says that is one of the options he is exploring but knows Paul is focused on Anderson Silva right now.

“He’s for sure one of the options. He’s doing big stuff. He’s doing big things. He’s got a big fight ahead of him. If he wins that, I’m sure people will be really impressed by it. And if Anderson (Silva) does his thing on him, that’s impressive also. Now we’ve got a fight on his hands. I’m looking forward to it,” Diaz added.

Diaz says he isn’t sure who wins that fight but if Paul defeats the former UFC middleweight a bout against the Stockton native would be massive. For now, Diaz is exploring his options but will likely take some time before he fights again.

Would you like to see Nate Diaz box Jake Paul?