Nate Diaz hints at December return to the Octagon

UFC superstar Nate Diaz is hinting at a December return to the Octagon, though UFC president Dana White wouldn’t confirm he is fighting.

Diaz last competed at UFC 263 in June when he went five rounds with Leon Edwards in a welterweight contest. After dropping the first four rounds of the fight, Diaz came on strong in the fifth and final round and nearly knocked Edwards out with strikes. In the end, it was Edwards who won the decision and Diaz dropped another fight on his record, but as far as the fans go, Diaz was a winner that night just for the way that he ended the fight strong.

Ever since Diaz and Edwards fought, he has been hinting at a possible return to the Octagon, with opponents such as Dustin Poirier and Vicente Luque among those mentioned by Diaz as possible foes that he could fight. On Tuesday, Diaz further hinted at a return to the cage when he tweeted out a message hinting that he would want to fight in December.

December 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 28, 2021

December

Speaking to the media following Tuesday night’s Contender Series, White was asked if there was a fight for Diaz lined up anytime soon, and the UFC president said that there wasn’t. In fact, White himself was unsure what Diaz meant by the tweet, suggesting only that if Diaz wants to fight in December, that they will have to chat about it. It’s possible that White knows Diaz’s next opponent and just wanted to keep it on the down-low for now, but it’s also quite possible that Diaz doesn’t have anything lined up and that he is just trying to angle to fight in December. In that case, Luque likely makes the most sense now that Poirier has been targeted to fight Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269.

Who do you want to see Nate Diaz fight in his return to the Octagon?