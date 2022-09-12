Nate Diaz grades Khamzat Chimaev’s performance against Kevin Holland at UFC 279: “Lame, scared, boring rookie”

Nate Diaz was not impressed by Khamzat Chimaev’s first round submission victory over Kevin Holland at last night’s UFC 279 event.

Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were supposed to collide in the headliner of last night’s UFC 279 event in Las Vegas. However, ‘Borz’ missed the welterweight limit by a country mile and the UFC was forced the shuffle the card.

In the end, it was Nate Diaz fighting Tony Ferguson in the welterweight main event, while Khamzat Chimaev took on Kevin Holland in 180lbs catchweight fight in the evening’s co-headliner.

Diaz won his bout against ‘El Cucuy’ by fourth round submission, while ‘Borz’ needed just over two minutes to finish ‘Trailblazer’ courtesy of a D’arce choke.

During his appearance at Saturday’s post-fight press conference, Nate Diaz was asked to give his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s performance.

“Lame, scared, boring rookie,” Diaz said of Chimaev’s win at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference (h/t MMAFighting). “Whack, pussy, lame, d*ck sucker. All those.”

Nate Diaz later went on to reveal that he was informed of Chimaev’s weight issues during the latter part of his own weight cut on Friday morning.

“I was in the sauna on my last pound, and I was like what the f**k?” Diaz said. “Whatever, let me finish this up and then we’ll talk about it. I was like whatever, let’s just get to weigh-ins, and tell me whatever is happening after I eat and rehydrate.

“But I figured this motherf**ker is scared. He got punked, he got scared at the press conference. I knew that was going to happen.”

Nate Diaz completed the final fight of his existing UFC deal yesterday evening and now plans to dominate the sport of boxing before eventually returning to the Octagon.

As for Khamzat Chimaev, ‘The Wolf’ will be competing at middleweight his next time out according to UFC President Dana White (more on that here).

