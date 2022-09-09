UFC 279: ‘Chimaev vs Diaz’ Weigh-in Results: Khamzat Chimaev badly misses weight

UFC 279 kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) today, Friday September 9th.

The weigh-ins are taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 279 takes place tomorrow, Saturday September 10th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The main event will feature Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) vs Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the much anticipated welterweight bout.

advertisement - continue reading below

Chimaev, 28, last fought in April of this year where he defeated Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘Borz’ is hoping to add another win to his perfect record.

Diaz, 37, has not fought in the Octagon since June of 2021 at UFC 263 where he went down to defeat against Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA). It will be Diaz’s last fight under his current UFC contract.

The co-main event will feature Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) vs Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA) in a welterweight match-up.

Ferguson, 38, has made the move back to welterweight status and is hoping to put his 4 losses in a row behind him when he meets up with Jingliang tomorrow night. The ‘Leech’ has won 3 of his last 5 fights, his most recent victory was against Muslim Salikhov (18-3 MMA) this past July.

advertisement - continue reading below

The full UFC 279 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Khamzat Chimaev (178.5)** vs. Nate Diaz (171)

Tony Ferguson (171) vs. Li Jingliang (170.5)

Kevin Holland (179.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179)

Irene Aldana (137.5)** vs. Macy Chiasson (139.5)**

Ion Cutelaba (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

advertisement - continue reading below

Hakeem Dawodu (149.5)** vs. Julian Erosa (146)

Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs. Anton Turkalj (214)

Jamie Pickett (185.5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Chris Barnett (267.5)** vs. Jake Collier (265)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Norma Dumont () vs. Danyelle Wolf (146)

Heili Alateng (135) vs. Chad Anheliger (135.5)

Melissa Martinez (113.5) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

Yohan Lainesse (171) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)

** = Fighters who missed weight

Will you be watching UFC 279 tomorrow night, Saturday September 10th? Who will you be betting on for the win(s)?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below