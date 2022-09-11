Nate Diaz announces his plans to leave the UFC, vows to eventually return for “the best title in the world”

Nate Diaz is making his exit from the UFC, but he insists that he will eventually return.

Diaz was initially set to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 on September 10. When Chimaev missed weight before fight night, Diaz shared the Octagon with Tony Ferguson. The Stockton native scored the fourth-round submission finish, wrapping up his UFC deal in the process.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Diaz laid out his plans going forward (via MMAFighting).

“All I know it’s been a love-hate relationship with me and the UFC the whole time I’ve been in this organization but at the end of the day, I love the UFC,” Diaz said. “Shout out to Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Hunter Campbell for giving me the opportunities and the platform for the whole time, for everybody and for myself.”

Diaz has never been shy to express his issues with the UFC, but this time things were a little different. The 34-fight veteran has left the door open for a return to the promotion down the line.

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it. Cause Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. So I’m going to go out there and I’m going take over another profession and become the best at that. Show everybody I’m the best at that and then I’m going to be right the f*** back here to get a motherf****** UFC title. The best title in the world.”