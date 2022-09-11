Le’Veon Bell KO’s Adrian Peterson in the battle of the running backs (Video)

NFL stars Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson shared the boxing ring and their bout ended in a finish.

Bell and Peterson went one-on-one on the Social Gloves 2: McBroom vs. Gib card. The action was held inside Bank of America Stadium in Los Angeles, California. This one was scheduled for five rounds.

In the final round, Bell leveled Peterson with a lead right hand that dropped him. Peterson got back to his feet, but he was on wobbly legs and the referee had seen enough.

Going into his bout with fellow NFL RB Peterson, Bell told reporters during a pre-fight news conference that he was taking the sport of boxing seriously because he recognizes the dangers (via BoxingScene).

“The first thing that went through my mind was [that Peterson] a great opponent. It couldn’t have been a better name for my first opponent. I’m eager. I’m ready. The 30th couldn’t come any quicker,” Bell said during a news conference.

“Boxing is something that, you know, they always say it’s something you can’t play boxing. Last year, I almost sat out the whole year to try to focus on boxing because I kind of knew that was what I wanted to transition to. This year, I know I’m not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing. This transition has been another opportunity for me. I’m ready to showcase what I’m about.”

He also made it clear that he didn’t plan to be one and done with the Peterson fight.

“This is not just a one-off. This is I guess like my introduction to kind of show what I’ll be doing and how I’ll be going about myself. Just an intro.”