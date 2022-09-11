Tony Ferguson reveals what he would’ve done differently against Nate Diaz at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson has reflected on his UFC 279 loss against Nate Diaz.

Ferguson was expected to collide with Li Jingliang inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 10. That plan changed when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his previously scheduled outing with Diaz. The new main event of UFC 279 ended up being Diaz vs. Ferguson. In the end, Ferguson was submitted via guillotine choke.

Ferguson spoke to media members during the UFC 279 post-fight press conference. “El Cucuy” admitted that he didn’t make the best decision in taking Diaz to the mat (h/t MMAJunkie).

“My corner went for the shot, but should’ve kept it standing,” Ferguson told reporters backstage after UFC 279. “Little details to expand on and to grow from. Nate is a game fighter. I can’t say anything else. It’s not like he’s old and slow and stuff. Hopefully, the crowd that was at UFC 279 there present got some blood splattered on them or something. I had fun in there.”

Ferguson went on to say that he isn’t the same version of himself that he once was.

“I hang my hat at two different places besides home – at 155 and at 70,” Ferguson said. “At 70, it’s been like, what, 10-11 years? I mean, sh*t, I was 14-2 with mostly knockouts? My body literally just got used to it. I fought in May. I lifted heavy. I was taking some weight-gainer protein, doing it right. … I enjoyed it. My fans, the supporters, family and fans first. It’s a different me out there, and it’s a different me right now.” Ferguson has now lost five straight bouts. He hasn’t won a fight since June 8, 2019. That win came against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who is now retired.