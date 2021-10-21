Modestas Bukauskas receives UFC walking papers just weeks after suffering severe knee injury

Former Cage Warriors champion Modestas Bukauskas has been released by the promotion, just weeks after suffering a nasty knee injury.

Bukauskas came into the UFC with a great deal of momentum and an 11-2 record but within the span of just one year, that’s dropped to 11-5 after defeats to Jimmy Crute, Michał Oleksiejczuk and Khalil Rountree Jr.

The latter of those three losses came courtesy of an oblique kick that rendered Bukauskas unable to continue due to the injury he sustained.

Now, as his road to recovery continues, the UFC has seemingly put an end to the idea of his comeback fight happening inside the Octagon.

❌ Fighter removed: Modestas Bukauskas — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) October 20, 2021

Bukauskas was seemingly quite optimistic about what the comeback would have in store for him and where he could go from there, but now he’s heading back out onto the open market.

Given the nature of his injury and the timing of it, many fans and pundits have voiced their frustration at UFC’s decision.

