UFC officials confirm Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori will go down as a catchweight contest

UFC has confirmed plans for Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori to go ahead at a catchweight instead of middleweight.

For the last few months we’ve seen fans foaming at the mouth over the prospect of seeing Paulo Costa clash with Marvin Vettori. Then, yesterday, a spanner was thrown into the works when Costa admitted he wouldn’t be able to make the middleweight limit and would be requesting a catchweight.

Vettori seemed to be on board with the idea and now, it’s been confirmed that the main event will in fact proceed.

Per UFC officials, the plan is to move forward with Costa vs. Vettori at a catchweight. No specific weight to report just yet. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 21, 2021

Vettori made it known that he’d even be willing to make the jump up to light heavyweight if necessary, although the catchweight suggests he won’t have to make that level of effort – which makes sense, given that his weight cut is already underway.

The rumor mill suggests we could see the pair meet at 195 pounds but as of this writing, there’s still been no official confirmation.

What do you think about Paulo Costa and his inability to make weight for this fight? How much of his purse should be given to Marvin Vettori given the circumstances? Let us know your thoughts on this unique situation in the comments, BJPENN Nation!