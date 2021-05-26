MMA veteran Phil Baroni offers to fight Diego Sanchez following UFC release, requests Conor McGregor promote the bout

Phil Baroni has offered himself out for a fight with Diego Sanchez after his UFC release – and he wants Conor McGregor to promote it.

Baroni is best known for his days in the UFC but he’s also been able to stay in the public eye fairly regularly in recent years, whether it be due to his exploits with Stephan Bonnar or his tenure in bare-knuckle boxing.

On the flip side, UFC legend Diego Sanchez is now a free agent after the UFC decided to part ways with him.

As per Baroni himself, it seems as if he wants that to open up the door to a pretty insane fight idea.

“I’ll fight @DiegoSanchezUFC @TheNotoriousMMA should promote it”

Baroni vs Sanchez would likely be as chaotic as we’re all picturing it to be in our head and weirdly enough, we don’t think it’s 100% impossible for McGregor to promote this. After all, it wasn’t so long ago that he was offering to fight Sanchez during a conversation with UFC president Dana White.

The mixed martial arts sphere often throws up some pretty unpredictable match-ups and moments but for the time being, the focus is starting to shift to Diego Sanchez’s wellbeing. Now that he’s seemingly split from Joshua Fabia, many just want to see him move forward in a positive direction – whatever that may look like.

If he does return to compete in MMA, it’ll be intriguing to see whether that’s in the UFC or if he decides to explore his options elsewhere to maximise his income.

Do you think Diego Sanchez will ever compete in a professional mixed martial arts bout again? If he does, who should the fight be against and in what promotion? Let us know your thoughts on this constantly evolving situation down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!