MMA Community reacts after Thomas Gifford takes unnecessary damage at UFC Tampa

The MMA Community was not impressed after witnessing fighter Thomas Gifford take a terrible amount of unnecessary punishment at UFC Tampa.

Thomas Gifford took on Mike Davis during tonight’s UFC Tampa prelims.

After absorbing a ton of strikes in both rounds one and two it was clear to most that the fight should be called off by either Gifford’s corner or the referee calling the fight.

Unfortunately neither of those things happened and Thomas Gifford was allowed to continue and fight in round three.

With mere seconds remaining in the final rounds, and after absorbing a surreal amount of body shots, Davis sent Gifford crashing face first to the canvas with one final punch.

Official UFC Tampa Result: Mike Davis def. Thomas Gifford via KO (punch) at 4:45 of Round 3

The outcome of tonight’s Davis vs. Gifford matchup spawned a plethora of reactions from both fighters and members of the MMA Community.

