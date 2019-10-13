MMA Community reacts after Thomas Gifford takes unnecessary damage at UFC Tampa

The MMA Community was not impressed after witnessing fighter Thomas Gifford take a terrible amount of unnecessary punishment at UFC Tampa.

Thomas Gifford took on Mike Davis during tonight’s UFC Tampa prelims.

After absorbing a ton of strikes in both rounds one and two it was clear to most that the fight should be called off by either Gifford’s corner or the referee calling the fight.

Unfortunately neither of those things happened and Thomas Gifford was allowed to continue and fight in round three.

With mere seconds remaining in the final rounds, and after absorbing a surreal amount of body shots, Davis sent Gifford crashing face first to the canvas with one final punch.

Official UFC Tampa Result: Mike Davis def. Thomas Gifford via KO (punch) at 4:45 of Round 3

The outcome of tonight’s Davis vs. Gifford matchup spawned a plethora of reactions from both fighters and members of the MMA Community.

Check out those Twitter reactions below:

Mike Davis (8-2) is one frightening Florida Man. "Beast Boy" caps an uncomfortably violent but utterly impressive performance, faceplanting a too-tough Thomas Gifford late in round three for his inaugural UFC win. He has finished each of his triumphs, seven by knockout. #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/DxuW3VxjfJ — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) October 12, 2019

Thomas Gifford's corner should be absolutely ashamed. And the referee and the commission didn't do their job either. That fight should have been stopped between rounds. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 12, 2019

The real fighter will fight until he dies. The ref job is to protect him from it. Terrible job by the ref #UFCTampa — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 12, 2019

Terrible. Multiple people failed Thomas Gifford tonight. That was AWFUL. #UFCTampa https://t.co/PnGtBOSxug — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 12, 2019

Deaths in combat sports usually happen after, when the fighter is in the hospital. I’m praying for Gifford cause he didn’t need to take that. His corner (which included his dad) and the ref failed him. #Sports #UFCTampa — Raphael Garcia (@RGarcia_Sports) October 12, 2019

Gifford took career-altering punishment in that fight that was completely and utterly unnecessary. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 12, 2019

The way Gifford just fell was scary. These refs have to be smarter. How much damage must a young man absorb? #UFCTampa — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) October 12, 2019

Crowd is pretty quiet right now. I think they feel bad for Gifford… #UFCTampa — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) October 12, 2019

Fire that fucking ref too #UFCTampa God bless the fighters that @coachMMontoya coaches #dickmove — 'Curtious' Curtis Millender (@CurtiousCurtis) October 12, 2019

