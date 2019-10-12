ONE: Century – Part 1 live results and highlights

Despite the very best efforts of the ferocious Typhoon Hagibis, ONE: Century is going ahead as planned.
The event, which marks ONE Champion’s 100th show, is divided into two parts. The first airs on TNT in the United States. It will be topped by an atomweight title fight between reigning champ Angela Lee and slimmed-down strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan.
Other highlights of the first ONE: Century card include the finals of two ONE Championship Grand Prix tournaments.
In the flyweight division, former UFC champ Demetrious Johnson will look to capture a Grand Prix title by defeating Team Lakay staple Danny Kingad. In the lightweight division, destructive finisher Saygid Guseyn “Dagi” Arslanaliev will take on ONE lightweight champ Christian Lee, who stepped in on days’ notice to replace the injured Eddie Alvarez. Lee’s title will not be on the line.
ONE: Century – Part 1 Results and Highlights
Women’s Atomweight World Championship
Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan
Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship Final
Demetrious Johnson vs. Danny Kingad
Atomweight Muay Thai
Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva
Lightweight World Grand Prix Championship Final
Christian Lee vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev
Flyweight
Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Dae Hwan Kim
Strawweight Muay Thai
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Daren Rolland
Welterweight
Yushin Okami vs. Agilan Thani
Atomweight
Itsuki Hirata vs. Rika Ishige
Strawweight
Lito Adiwang defeats Senzo Ikeda via TKO at 1:57 of round one
Featherweight
Yoon Chang Min defeats Phoe Thaw via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:17 of round one
Catchweight [68.0 KG]
Kwon Won Il defeats Sunoto via TKO at 1:43 of round one
