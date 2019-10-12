ONE: Century – Part 1 live results and highlights

Despite the very best efforts of the ferocious Typhoon Hagibis, ONE: Century is going ahead as planned.

The event, which marks ONE Champion’s 100th show, is divided into two parts. The first airs on TNT in the United States. It will be topped by an atomweight title fight between reigning champ Angela Lee and slimmed-down strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan.

Other highlights of the first ONE: Century card include the finals of two ONE Championship Grand Prix tournaments.

In the flyweight division, former UFC champ Demetrious Johnson will look to capture a Grand Prix title by defeating Team Lakay staple Danny Kingad. In the lightweight division, destructive finisher Saygid Guseyn “Dagi” Arslanaliev will take on ONE lightweight champ Christian Lee, who stepped in on days’ notice to replace the injured Eddie Alvarez. Lee’s title will not be on the line.

Keep scrolling for full results and highlights of this stacked ONE: Century – Part 1 card, and check back later for the results of Part 2.

ONE: Century – Part 1 Results and Highlights

Women’s Atomweight World Championship

Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan

Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship Final

Demetrious Johnson vs. Danny Kingad

Atomweight Muay Thai

Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva

Lightweight World Grand Prix Championship Final

Christian Lee vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev

Flyweight

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Dae Hwan Kim

Strawweight Muay Thai

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Daren Rolland

Welterweight

Yushin Okami vs. Agilan Thani

Atomweight

Itsuki Hirata vs. Rika Ishige

Strawweight

Lito Adiwang defeats Senzo Ikeda via TKO at 1:57 of round one

Featherweight

Yoon Chang Min defeats Phoe Thaw via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:17 of round one

Yoon Chang Min makes it 2-0 for South Korea 🇰🇷, finishing Phoe Thaw with a Round 1 rear-naked choke! @Fighter_Yoon #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONECentury pic.twitter.com/x885eNHl8a — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 13, 2019

Catchweight [68.0 KG]

Kwon Won Il defeats Sunoto via TKO at 1:43 of round one

South Korean sensation 🇰🇷 Kwon Won Il kicks off ONE: CENTURY with a stunning TKO victory over Indonesian star Sunoto! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONECentury pic.twitter.com/YAn8tHaEhQ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 13, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/13/2019.