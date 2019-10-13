UFC Tampa Result: Cub Swanson defeats Kron Gracie (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Tampa event is co-headlined by a featherweight bout featuring veteran Cub Swanson taking on undefeated contender Kron Gracie.

Cub Swanson (25-11 MMA) will enter UFC Tampa in desperate need of a win, this after losing his last four fights.

During his recent rough stretch ‘Killer Cub’ has suffered losses to Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano and Shane Burgos respectively.

Meanwhile, Kron Gracie (5-0 MMA) made is his promotional debut this past February in Phoenix, where he scored a first round submission victory over Alex Caceres. That win improved the submission specialist to 5-0 in his professional career.

Round one begins and Cub takes the center of the cage. Kron throws out a low kick. Cub circles as Gracie pressures. Kron misses with a left hand. He comes at Swanson with a flurry. Cub avoids and gets back to the center of the cage. He continues to circle and utilize constant movement. Cub Swanson with a low kick followed by a combination. Kron Gracie responds with a crisp jab. Both men with good punches inside. Cub lands a nice kick to the body and circles out. Swanson with a low kick and then a hard body shot. He is beginning to pick Kron Gracie apart here. Still, the Brazilian presses forward. Swanson with a huge body shot and then another. Somehow Kron is still pressing forward and he lands a nice right hand over the top. Cub Swanson circles to his left but eats a jab. Kron Gracie is trying to get inside but the California native continues to utilize movement to stay at distance. Good shots from Gracie now. Cub lands a nasty kick to the body. Round one comes to an end.

Round two begins and Kron Gracie comes forward with a combination. Cub avoids and then counters with a left followed by a low kick. Swanson rips a shot to the body. Kron comes forward and lands a low kick followed by a jab. Gracie tries to force the clinch but Cub quickly escapes. Gracie eats a shot to the body and then finally forces the clinch. He lands a shot and then let’s Cub go. That was an odd choice. Kron charges at Cub with a flurry. Swanson lands another good body shot and then another. Gracie continues to press and looks for a takedown. He almost gets it but Cub Swanson scrambles free to safety. The fighters clinch in the center of the cage and then choose to trade punches. Kron is pressing the action. He is getting hit but he’s getting off punches as well. Cub switches to elbows from the clinch. Kron Gracie is bloodied up but still pressing the action. He lands a good right hand followed by a left hook. Another good combination from Gracie. Cub answers with a low kick. He is bleeding now too. Gracie with a double jab. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Tamp co-main event begins and Kron Gracie lands a good punch to get things started. Cub Swanson fires back with a right hand. Both men unloading shots in the pocket. Cub lands a left and then a body shot. He goes low with a kick. Gracie forces the clinch and drops in an attempt to pull guard. Cub won’t let that happen and breaks free. Kron is back up and throws a double jab. He looks for a hip toss but can’t secure top position. Kron Gracie with a left hook. Cub Swanson goes to the body with a pair of punches. They continue to fire off strikes from the clinch. Cub with uppercuts. Kron answers with some of his own. This is an exhausting pace. Cub with a body shot followed by a right hook. Kron Gracie with a left followed by a jab. Cub Swanson continues to work the body. Gracie shoots in for a takedown. He can’t get it but Cub is now in his full guard. Twenty seven seconds remain. Cub breaks free and the pair slug it out in the center of the Octagon. What an amazing fight!

Official UFC Tampa Result: Cub Swanson def. Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 12, 2019