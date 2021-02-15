Miley Cyrus destroys UFC fighter Julian Marquez for his Valentine’s Day ultimatum

UFC middleweight fighter Julian Marquez is likely going to regret giving Miley Cyrus an ultimatum on Valentine’s Day.

Marquez (8-2 MMA) returned to the Octagon for the first time in over two and a half years at last night’s UFC 258 event for a fight with Maki Pitolo. The result was a third round submission victory for ‘The Cuban Missile Crisis’.

Following his statement win, Julian Marquez was interviewed by UFC commentator Joe Rogan where he proceeded to request that pop star Miley Cyrus be his Valentine.

Cyrus, who was a recent guest on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, caught word of Marquez’s request and responded with the following.

“Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS,” Miley Cyrus, who has 46 million Twitter followers, wrote in response to Marquez. “Happy V-Day and Congrats my love!”

The task seemed easy enough for Julian Marquez, but surprisingly he offered Cyrus the following ultimatum.

@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife 😏 https://t.co/cGA4gBOVJI pic.twitter.com/I6TqI0fNz9 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 14, 2021

“@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife” – Marquez replied.

That notion clearly did not sit with with the famous pop music artist, as Miley Cyrus proceeded to roast the UFC middleweight with the following photo and caption on Instagram (via @EricSamaNYC).

JULIAN MARQUEZ REALLY FUMBLED THE BAGGGG pic.twitter.com/Aa4KDmbC29 — EricSama 💯 (@EricSamaNYC) February 15, 2021

According to her Wikipedia page, Miley Cyrus has attained the most US Billboard 200 top-five albums in the 21st century by a female artist, and has been nominated for a whopping 171 major entertainment awards.

Julian Marquez, meanwhile, burst into the mixed martial arts limelight in 2017, when he knocked out Phil Hawes on Dana White’s Contender Series to win a UFC contract. Since then, he’s gone 2-1 in the Octagon, defeating Darren Stewart and Pitolo, and losing a split decision to Alessio di Chirico.

What do you think of this entertaining exchange between Miley Cyrus and Julian Marquez?